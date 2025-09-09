Eight Tennessee Residents Convicted of TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE, TN— The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of the following Tennesseans: 42-year-old Daniel Hicks of Lebanon, 42-year-old Theresa Cox of Mountain City, 47-year-old Nicholas Stewart of Lavergne, 38-year-old Stephanie Miller of Smyrna, 28-year-old Cheyenne Fuson of Sparta, 56-year-old Jerry Lee Comfort of McMinnville, 69-year-old Robert Beard of Humboldt and 29-year-old Brittany Hicks of South Pittsburg.

Daniel Hicks

Mr. Hicks was convicted of multiple misdemeanors, one count of Solicitation to Commit TennCare Fraud and three counts of Theft of Property, for failing to disclose to TennCare that he was married and that both he and his wife were employed. Had he properly reported this information, he and his family would not have been eligible to receive benefits.

Mr. Hicks was sentenced to 3 years and 361 days of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, along with $28,622.96 in restitution to the Division of TennCare. Additionally, his TennCare benefits have been terminated.

Wilson County District Attorney General Jason Lawson prosecuted this case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Javin R. Cripps.

Theresa Cox

Cox was convicted of one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Property for failing to disclose an increase in her household income to TennCare. The investigation revealed that she and her husband were gainfully employed and, had she accurately reported this fact, she and her family would not have been eligible to receive benefits.

Ms. Cox was sentenced to four years of Tennessee Department of Correction supervised probation, ordered to pay $20 in fines, and to repay $70,655.27 in restitution.

Johnson County District Attorney General Steven R. Finney prosecuted Ms. Cox’s case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Leon Marshall.

Nicholas Stewart

Stewart was convicted of one count of TennCare Fraud, one count of Theft of Services, and one count of Theft of Property for failing to disclose to TennCare that he was gainfully employed. If he had properly reported this information, he, his wife, and their three children would not have been eligible to receive benefits.

Mr. Stewart was sentenced to eight years of Tennessee Department of Correction supervised probation and ordered to pay any court costs or fines. The results of an appeal regarding repayment of restitution to TennCare are pending.

Rutherford County District Attorney General Jennings H. Jones prosecuted the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Tammy J. Rettig

Stephanie Miller

Miller was convicted of one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Services for failing to disclose to TennCare that she and her husband were both gainfully employed. If she had properly reported this information, she and her family would not have been eligible to receive benefits.

Ms. Miller was sentenced to eight years of Tennessee Department of Correction supervised probation. Repayment of restitution will be determined through a pending restitution hearing.

Rutherford County District Attorney General Jennings H. Jones prosecuted the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Tammy J. Rettig

Cheyenne Fuson

Fuson was convicted of one count of TennCare Fraud for failing to disclose her marriage and her husband’s income to TennCare. If she had properly reported this information, she and her children would not have been eligible to receive benefits.

Ms. Fuson was sentenced to four years of Tennessee Department of Correction supervised probation and ordered to pay TennCare $27,649.52 in restitution.

Ms. Fuson’s case was prosecuted by White County District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Russell C. Tribble.

Jerry Lee Comfort

Mr. Comfort was convicted of one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of selling a Schedule II drug (Oxycodone). Mr. Comfort received this medication through his combined TennCare and Medicare benefits. He illegally sold a quantity of this medication during an undercover drug operation, which the Warren County Sheriff’s Office led.

As a result of his conviction, Mr. Comfort was sentenced to 120 days of Tennessee Department of Correction custody in the Warren County jail, followed by four years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in fines to the Warren County Drug Fund and to remove himself from receiving TennCare benefits for four years.

Mr. Comfort’s case was prosecuted by Warren County District Attorney General Chris Stanford with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Matthew T. Colvard.

Robert Beard

Mr. Beard, on two separate occasions, sold Oxycodone to an undercover agent working with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Beard obtained these drugs with the use of his TennCare benefits. He was subsequently convicted of two counts of TennCare Fraud, two counts of selling a schedule II drug, and one count of simple possession of a schedule VI drug.

Mr. Beard was sentenced to 10 years of Tennessee Department of Correction supervised probation, ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, and will be subjected to mandatory drug screenings.

Gibson County District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee prosecuted Mr. Beard’s case.

Brittany Hicks

Ms. Hicks was convicted of one count of TennCare Fraud for failing to disclose to TennCare that she was married and that her husband was gainfully employed. Had she properly reported this information, she would not have been eligible to receive benefits.

Ms. Hicks’s sentencing hearing is set for December 12, 2025, and she has been ordered to pay $9,488.33 in restitution.

Wilson County District Attorney General Courtney Lynch prosecuted Ms. Hicks’s case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Sherry Shelton.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the TN Legislature, Tennesseans may qualify for cash rewards for TennCare fraud-related tips that lead to conviction(s). To report suspected TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982 or visit www.tn.gov/oig and follow the prompts to “Report TennCare fraud.”