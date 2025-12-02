Former Governor Phil Bredesen and Rep. Caleb Hemmer Endorse Mark Proctor for State House District 59

NASHVILLE, TN — Mark Proctor, candidate for Tennessee House District 59, today announced the endorsements of former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen and outgoing District 59 Representative Caleb Hemmer. These endorsements add significant momentum to Proctor’s campaign as he seeks to hold one of the most competitive legislative seats for Democrats in the state.

Governor Bredesen, widely respected for his pragmatic leadership and commitment to efficient, effective government, praised Proctor’s integrity and decades of service to the people of Tennessee.

“Mark Proctor is exactly the kind of steady, thoughtful leader who will work hard to get things done for the people of this state,” said Governor Bredesen. “He’s spent his career serving Tennesseans with common sense, fairness, and a no-nonsense approach that’s earned respect from leaders in both parties. Mark understands the value of listening, leading without ego, and doing the job for the right reasons. I’m proud to support him, and I believe he’ll be a strong, constructive voice for District 59.”

Outgoing Rep. Caleb Hemmer, who has represented District 59 since 2022, also voiced strong support for Proctor.

“Mark Proctor is the right person to continue representing our community,” said Rep. Hemmer. “He has the experience and character needed to serve this district well. I’m confident he will put people over politics and work every day to deliver real results for the families of District 59.”

Proctor, a former Tennessee Highway Patrol leader who served under four governors from both parties, was honored to receive Bredesen’s endorsement.

“Governor Bredesen has been a model of what good governance looks like in Tennessee,” said Proctor. “His confidence in our campaign means a great deal, and I’m committed to bringing that same spirit of collaboration and problem-solving to the State House.”

Proctor also expressed deep gratitude for Rep. Hemmer’s endorsement and service to the district.

“Caleb Hemmer has been an exceptional representative for District 59,” said Proctor. “His leadership, accessibility, and dedication to our community set a standard I intend to honor. I’m grateful for his support and for the foundation he’s built. I look forward to continuing the work he started to keep this district strong.”

House District 59 is considered one of the most competitive legislative districts in Tennessee. With Rep. Caleb Hemmer retiring, Democrats must hold the seat in order to maintain a viable path to building power in the legislature.

