Former Memphis Firefighter Launches Service Movement After Career-Ending Injury

After earning widespread recognition for his bravery as a Memphis firefighter, Adrian Davis has turned personal adversity into a transformative force for his community. Davis, who received the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award, the 2022 Valor Award, and the 2021 Life Saver Award for rescuing two women from a burning vehicle, founded Community Service Leaders of America (CSLA) following a serious injury that ended his firefighting career.

Since then, CSLA has led numerous initiatives to support underserved populations in Memphis. The organization has provided meals to thousands of unhoused individuals and hosted events such as fine dining and hibachi experiences, live music, and free health fairs offering comprehensive screenings. CSLA also sponsored 170 children for a Halloween night with the Memphis Grizzlies, offering families a rare night of joy and community.

Davis was nominated for the 2024 Volunteer Memphis Volunteer of the Year for his continued contributions to civic life. Under his leadership, CSLA is developing a nursing school, trade school and chess mentoring program—initiatives aimed at long-term empowerment and youth development. The organization operates through a model that emphasizes educational development, professional growth, and direct service. It is building a registry of volunteers and donors to help connect community needs with state, private and public resources. Teams are assembled to identify specific local challenges and implement actionable solutions in real time.

As part of its ongoing outreach, CSLA will host a Cinco de Mayo fundraising event on Sunday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy, 107 Harbor Town Square. The event will feature Mexican cuisine, live music, drinks and community celebration, with proceeds supporting CSLA’s growing programs. The event is open to the public, and supporters are encouraged to attend, enjoy the festivities and learn more about how to get involved with CSLA’s work.