Investing in Dreams, Inspiring Destinies Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter Announces 2026 Scholarships

Nashville, Tennessee – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter is pleased to announce the opening of their scholarship application. To promote lifelong learning and to defray the cost of college education, Kappa Lambda Omega established three scholarships to support females, as they transition from high school to higher education. In addition to their General Chapter Scholarships, KLO has established two named scholarships, the Lillian Dunn Thomas Scholarship and the Donzaleigh Patterson Scholarship, which were named in honor of two members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® who were instrumental in establishing the Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter, chartered January 25, 1975. These scholarship awards recognize their legacy of leadership and service, and will be granted to applicants pursuing studies at Fisk University or Tennessee State University.

Interested high school seniors may apply for one of the following scholarships: General Chapter Scholarship Awarded in the amount of $1,200 to a graduating high school senior attending any four (4) year accredited college, university, or two (2) year community college. Lillian Dunn Thomas Scholarship Awarded in the amount of $1,500 to a graduating high school senior attending Fisk University or Tennessee State University. Donzaleigh Patterson Scholarship Awarded in the amount of $1,500 to a graduating high school senior attending Tennessee State University.

Through these scholarships, we affirm our belief that education is a pathway to empowerment and transformation. Moreover, these scholarships allow Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter to continue to build bridges of opportunity and ensure that every learner has the chance to thrive. To complete the scholarship application, please click on the following link or scan the QR Code. All application packets must be received electronically by January 30, 2026.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, is an international service organization founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women, with 390,000+ members in 1,105+ chapters across 14 nations.

About Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter Chartered on January 25, 1975, at Meharry Medical College, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter has served the Nashville community for five decades. Through purposeful partnerships and impactful programs, the chapter advances quality of life and expands opportunities for those it serves. Committed to excellence, unity, friendship, and service to all mankind, the Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter provides annual scholarships supporting women pursuing higher education. Honoring its rich legacy, the chapter continues to foster leadership, empower communities, and strengthen sisterhood for generations to come.