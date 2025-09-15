Justice Bivins Elected to Serve as Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court

Nashville, Tenn. – The Supreme Court has elected Justice Jeff Bivins to be the next Chief Justice of the Court. Justice Bivins was unanimously elected by the Court for a three-year term, effective September 1, 2025. This is the second time Justice Bivins will serve as Chief Justice. He previously served in the position from 2016-2021.

Justice Bivins was appointed to the Supreme Court by former Governor Bill Haslam. Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice Bivins served on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from August 2011 until July 2014. Previously, Justice Bivins also served as a Circuit Court Judge for the 21st Judicial District of Tennessee. He was appointed to the trial court position in March 2005. Justice Bivins was elected to a full eight-year term in 2006. He also previously served in a circuit judge position from July 1999 through August 2000. He is a 1986 graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Law. He received a B.A. Degree, magna cum laude, in 1982 from East Tennessee State University, with a major in political science and a minor in criminal justice.

“I am honored to have been chosen chief justice by my colleagues on the Court,” Justice Bivins said. “I have the highest respect for Justice Kirby, my predecessor as Chief Justice, Justice Campbell, Justice Tarwater, and Justice Wagner. Tennessee has the finest judiciary in the country. Our judges are dedicated public servants who serve with integrity. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with all of them to strengthen public confidence in our courts, access to justice, and the rule of law in Tennessee.”

The Tennessee Constitution states that the members of the Supreme Court “shall designate one of their own members who shall preside as Chief Justice.” Justice Bivins succeeds Justice Holly Kirby, who has served as Chief Justice since 2023. The chief justice is responsible for administrative functions of the court, such as setting dockets, making designations, and ensuring the efficient and orderly administration of justice throughout the state courts.