Local Black business owners say proposed restrictions will harm Buchanan community

By Camellia Burris and Cynthia Abrams

NASHVILLE, TN — Hundreds turned out recently to talk about a potential zoning ordinance impacting the Buchanan Arts District in Nashville. Metro Planning Commissioners called it the classic zoning problem — trying to figure out how commercial and residential properties can coexist.

The ordinance would limit the hours of operation and impose noise restrictions on new businesses in the area. It was born out of a new “Commercial Compatibility” zoning overlay created by the Metro Council in the fall. (Overlays add additional rules to the existing restrictions in place as a way of managing development).

That overlay was sponsored by three councilmembers — District 21 representative Brandon Taylor, District 2 Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs and District 3 Councilmember Jennifer Gamble. Now, Taylor has sponsored the new controversial measure, which would apply the overlay to certain commercial properties around Buchanan Street. If it were to be approved, it would be the first neighborhood in Nashville to see these restrictions enacted.

The North Nashville neighborhood is home to several Black businesses. Many of these owners say the ordinance would deprive the Black community of economic growth by stifling the area’s entertainment and nightlife scene.

People also noted that the district’s proximity to Tennessee State University makes it the primary source of entertainment and potential work opportunities for students. On the other hand, some championed the restrictions — saying they don’t want Buchanan to turn into a “Baby Broadway” with an array of clubs disrupting the neighborhood residents.

Councilmember Taylor said he proposed the overlay because it is something his constituents wanted.

“It’s, to be quite honest, mostly a quality-of-life issue for many of the residents,” Taylor said. “Not just new residents, but long-term residents. And they have more than asked me to act and do something … We don’t necessarily need those businesses to continue to expand and grow along the corridor. Because mind you, this corridor is nestled in neighborhoods.”

Taylor also clarified that the overlay would not apply to existing businesses. Rather, it would only impact new businesses who wanted to move into the area.

Many people, including Commissioner Kathy Leslie, questioned why the ordinance would only apply to Buchanan when many other areas also struggle with residents complaining about rowdy businesses.

“I want to know whether or not this ordinance will be applied on Broadway, over in Five Points, Wedgwood-Houston,” Leslie said. “I want to know that.”

The commission’s vice-chair, Jessica Farr, said the ordinance is only being applied to Buchanan because Taylor was the first to bring it forward and a councilperson from another area could do the same. Still, she acknowledged the optics of these restrictions being applied to a primarily Black neighborhood.

Ultimately, the Metro Planning Commission declined to vote yay or nay on the ordinance, instead putting it on hold while recommending more community engagement.

However, the Metro Council will have the final say over whether the ordinance passes.