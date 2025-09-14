MDHA Opens Online-Only Applications for Affordable Housing at Gernert Studio Apartments and Edgefield Manor

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is now accepting online-only applications for two affordable housing properties—Gernert Studio Apartments and Edgefield Manor—with first-come, first-served processing.

Gernert Studio Apartments: Applications open noon Sept. 10, 2025, and close 3 p.m. Sept. 16, 2025 .

Edgefield Manor: Applications open noon Sept. 11, 2025, and close 3 p.m. Sept. 16, 2025.

Preference will be given to applicants who are 62 years or older or have a disability.

How to Apply

Click “Apply Now” (link provided by MDHA) for a direct application. Submissions are accepted 24 hours a day during the open period and take about 10 minutes to complete. Applicants must have a valid email address and will receive a confirmation email once their application is successfully submitted.

For questions or assistance, call the Resident Services information line at 615-252-8527 (press 0 when prompted) during the application periods. Applicants can also visit any Nashville Public Library location to use a public computer. No appointment or library card is required. Library locations can be found on the library’s website.

Commitment to Equal Access

MDHA does not discriminate based on age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability, or any other legally protected status in its programs, services, or activities.

For language interpretation or other accommodations, call 615-252-8469. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.

By combining these opportunities under one announcement, MDHA underscores its commitment to providing affordable, accessible housing for seniors and individuals with disabilities while ensuring a simple, fully online application process for both Gernert Studio Apartments and Edgefield Manor.