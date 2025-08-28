Music City Chart Climbers Celebrate First Graduating Class

NASHVILLE – Fifteen minority-owned Nashville businesses from a variety of hospitality-related industries have graduated from Music City Chart Climbers: Amplifying Diverse Hospitality presented by Amazon, the Nashville Convention & Visitor Corp’s accelerator program to engage and equip diverse communities by connecting them with opportunities in Nashville’s hospitality industry.
“From sessions on sales and marketing to an in-depth understanding of the Music City brand, along with behind-the-scenes tours of our New Year’s Eve and July 4th events, we hope our graduates came away with a fresh perspective on what it takes to deliver world-class experiences and a clearer sense of how their businesses can play a vital role in our industry,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “This program reflects our commitment to inclusivity and to creating meaningful opportunities for minority-owned businesses. We want to make sure that the success of Music City is shared broadly—opening doors, building connections and ensuring that all who contribute to our city’s vibrancy have the chance to benefit from it.”
Participants represented a wide range of sectors, including convention suppliers, food & beverage, retail, visitor experiences and more. The first cohort of Music City Chart Climbers included:
- Attendants Inc.| Obi Ukwu
- Catering Concepts by Timothy | Timothy Winn
- Creative Soulz Printing | Thomas Kelly
- Demirebel | Briana Hawkins
- Giraffe Transport Services | Olamide (Mide) Aborowa
- HunnyDo’s Date Planning LLC | Zelinka Heslop-Randle
- Juice Pharm | Ashley Dunbar
- Music City Creative | Steven Romeo
- Nashville Flying Dress | Ta-Tanisha Thomas
- Ivory Cotton Bar | Teneal Ivery
- Tea Rose | Jasmine Williamson
- The Black Candle Company | Jessica Doaks
- The Pepper Pott | Waren Thomas
- The Whiskey and Cigar Chic | Christy Pruitt-Haynes
- Who Spilled the Veggies Co. | Erica Moore
During the eight-month program, Music City Chart Climbers offered complimentary NCVC membership, education and networking opportunities to small and economically disadvantaged businesses. The program was a key initiative outlined in the strategic plan developed by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in collaboration with the hospitality industry, released earlier this year.
Music City Chart Climbers was available to businesses owned by people of color, LGBTQ+, women, the disability community and veterans. Graduates received framed gold records and a monetary gift to invest in their business, along with one free year of NCVC membership and a reduced-price membership for a second year.