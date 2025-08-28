Music City Chart Climbers Celebrate First Graduating Class

NASHVILLE – Fifteen minority-owned Nashville businesses from a variety of hospitality-related industries have graduated from Music City Chart Climbers: Amplifying Diverse Hospitality presented by Amazon, the Nashville Convention & Visitor Corp’s accelerator program to engage and equip diverse communities by connecting them with opportunities in Nashville’s hospitality industry.

“From sessions on sales and marketing to an in-depth understanding of the Music City brand, along with behind-the-scenes tours of our New Year’s Eve and July 4th events, we hope our graduates came away with a fresh perspective on what it takes to deliver world-class experiences and a clearer sense of how their businesses can play a vital role in our industry,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “This program reflects our commitment to inclusivity and to creating meaningful opportunities for minority-owned businesses. We want to make sure that the success of Music City is shared broadly—opening doors, building connections and ensuring that all who contribute to our city’s vibrancy have the chance to benefit from it.”

Participants represented a wide range of sectors, including convention suppliers, food & beverage, retail, visitor experiences and more. The first cohort of Music City Chart Climbers included:

Attendants Inc.| Obi Ukwu

Catering Concepts by Timothy | Timothy Winn

Creative Soulz Printing | Thomas Kelly

Demirebel | Briana Hawkins

Giraffe Transport Services | Olamide (Mide) Aborowa

HunnyDo’s Date Planning LLC | Zelinka Heslop-Randle

Juice Pharm | Ashley Dunbar

Music City Creative | Steven Romeo

Nashville Flying Dress | Ta-Tanisha Thomas

Ivory Cotton Bar | Teneal Ivery

Tea Rose | Jasmine Williamson

The Black Candle Company | Jessica Doaks

The Pepper Pott | Waren Thomas

The Whiskey and Cigar Chic | Christy Pruitt-Haynes

Who Spilled the Veggies Co. | Erica Moore

During the eight-month program, Music City Chart Climbers offered complimentary NCVC membership, education and networking opportunities to small and economically disadvantaged businesses. The program was a key initiative outlined in the strategic plan developed by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in collaboration with the hospitality industry, released earlier this year.

Music City Chart Climbers was available to businesses owned by people of color, LGBTQ+, women, the disability community and veterans. Graduates received framed gold records and a monetary gift to invest in their business, along with one free year of NCVC membership and a reduced-price membership for a second year.