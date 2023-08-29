NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An influential group of Nashville musicians have joined the Nashville Justice League (NJL) in publicly endorsing Freddie O’Connell for Nashville mayor in the upcoming Sept. 14 runoff election. Led by artist Ruby Amanfu, these musicians have committed to supporting O’Connell through a robust grassroots marketing effort to mobilize voters via social media, a targeted direct mail campaign and more.

Artists lending their support for O’Connell include Alex Wong, Allison Russell, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Butch Walker, Butterfly Boucher, Cassadee Pope, Devon Gilfillian, Emmylou Harris, Fancy Hagood, Jason Eskridge, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Katie Herzig, Ketch Secor, Lucie Silvas, Maren Morris, Molly Tuttle, Morgxn, Amanfu, Sistastrings, Tommy Prine, Fiona Prine and Will Hoge.

“Musicians are ready for Freddie!” exclaimed Amanfu. “Freddie is a champion for the creative community and it’s essential for us to use our voices to make sure he’s elected. We want Nashville to remain a place where creativity thrives and where artists can afford to live – Freddie is the candidate to make these issues a reality. We’re honored to work alongside the Nashville Justice League in helping to reach out to voters to ensure they know what’s at stake in this election.”



O’Connell indicated his strong support for Nashville’s creative community during his participation in the Arts and Entertainment Mayoral Forum in May. The Nashville Arts Coalition gave him the highest ranking amongst his fellow candidates based on his survey responses demonstrating a higher understanding of the vital role that the creative class plays in Nashville’s continued success. O’Connell also committed to investing in infrastructure, housing and transit to make it more affordable for working musicians and artists, along with the many others that are being left behind as Nashville grows.

Anne Barnett, NJL campaign manager stated, “Music helped build Nashville into the city it is today, and these incredibly talented artists recognize that Freddie O’Connell is the choice for mayor to make sure music and the arts continue to thrive and that all artists have what they need to call Nashville home.”

Barnett continued, “In addition, Freddie O’Connell has consistently made his priorities clear: to build a Nashville that works for all of us, whether Black, brown, or white, native or newcomer. We know that the vast majority of musicians in Nashville are working class folks who often struggle with housing affordability and work multiple jobs to make ends meet, and Freddie has the experience, vision, and plans to hit the ground running on day one building a city where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

The Davidson County mayoral runoff election takes place on Thursday, Sept. 14. Early voting runs through Sept. 9. Click here to find the early voting locations and schedule, along with a sample ballot.



About the Nashville Justice League: In the summer of 2019, three of the city’s largest, most powerful, progressive grassroots organizations came together to cast a new vision for Nashville to form the Nashville Justice League (NJL), a political action committee. The Equity Alliance Fund (TEAF), the Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and TIRRC Votes joined forces to fight for a more just and equitable Nashville and stand up for civil rights, workers’ rights, and immigrant rights. Learn more at nashvillejusticeleague.org or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About the Central Labor Council: The Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee is made up of more than 20,000 working families in Nashville & Middle TN, represented by more than 40 affiliated local unions and community organizations. The organization is united for dignity, respect, and fairness on the job and in our community. Learn more at nashvilleclc.org.

