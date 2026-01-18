Nashville Named One of Nation’s Digital Inclusion Trailblazers for 2025

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) is recognizing the city of Nashville as a 2025 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer for the city’s work to close the digital divide and give more residents access to technology and skills needed in today’s digital environment.

Digital inclusion – access to affordable high-speed internet, devices, and digital skills training – is essential to participating and thriving in today’s world. Recognizing the ongoing needs of the community, Nashville continues in its efforts towards digital equity.

“A city that works for everyone is one where everyone can connect, learn, and participate fully in our community and its success. Digital literacy is a key part of that connection,” said Mayor O’Connell. ”The recognition from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for the third year in a row shows Nashville’s dedication to ensuring every resident has the tools, skills, and support they need to thrive. This award reflects our commitment to building a city where access to technology helps to close gaps, not widen them.”

This year, Nashville joins 58 other Digital Inclusion Trailblazers paving the way for digitally inclusive communities across the US.

“Nonprofits, libraries, churches, and other community organizations can’t reach digital equity on their own. For everyone to thrive in today’s digital world, we need all hands-on deck,” said Angela Siefer, NDIA executive director. “NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Trailblazer program exemplifies the key role of local governments in building digital opportunities for all of their residents.”

Trailblazers provide models for other local governments to aspire to as communities build digital inclusion ecosystems. Nashville achieved Trailblazer status by prioritizing digital inclusion for residents of their communities through robust programming like TechTies, community commitment to funding digital resources and support, such as Comcast’s longtime support of Nashville’s Digital Navigator program, and offering direct resources to the community such as devices, training, and one-on-one guidance.

The Trailblazer program identifies seven categories of current best practices. Each applicant’s materials are verified for accuracy, assessed for community impact, and posted in an interactive map and searchable database on NDIA’s website. By sharing materials with open-sourcing, NDIA provides community advocates and local governments ways to continue learning, connect with trailblazing peers, and plan their own digital inclusion solutions.

John Griffey, Chief Information Officer and Director of Information Technology:

This award recognizes the power of investing in people, not just platforms. By centering digital learning, workforce readiness, and trusted community partnerships, we are creating a model where technology becomes a tool for equity, resilience, and long-term opportunity across our city.

Pearl Amanfu, Program Director, Digital Learning and Advancement:

Our work reflects a deliberate shift in how we approach digital opportunity—we are building clear pathways from basic digital skills to workforce readiness. And we are leveraging our Digital Navigator program to ensure that residents have practical, one-on-one support along their learning journeys. Being named an NDIA Visionary Trailblazer affirms this direction, as we align public infrastructure with community-based delivery so residents can turn digital access into real economic mobility.

Kimberly Sasser-Hayden, Senior Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast:

Comcast is proud to support the Digital Navigator program, a cornerstone of Nashville’s digital learning and advancement efforts. By helping residents turn access into skills, opportunity, and economic mobility, this program exemplifies the kind of impact the NDIA Visionary Trailblazer award celebrates.

Melissa Callejas, Director, Tech Goes Home Tennessee:

We’re honored to partner with Nashville in building the Digital Navigator program and training the next generation of digital skills instructors. Nashville’s recognition as an NDIA Visionary Trailblazer highlights how thoughtful curriculum and strong community partnerships can turn digital resources into real opportunities for residents.

Davidson County Resident, Anonymous, TechTies Program Participant:

The best parts of the TechTies program are the people and their patience in working with us and not judging us based on what we did not know but meeting us where we were and supporting us from there. As a single father trying something new, I can truly appreciate the time, patience, understanding, and willingness to help.