NASHVILLE – More than a billion Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the word celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Members of Tennessee’s Hindu community will mark the five-day celebration with a public event TODAY from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. inside the Tennessee Capitol across from the Tennessee Senate chambers.

Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, and Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville, will join the first-ever Diwali celebration at the Tennessee Capitol.

Leaders of the local Hindu community will display traditional decorations and will share a short video about Diwali and its meaning.

What is Diwali?

Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning “row of lights.” It marks the triumph of light over darkness, of good over evil. Though Diwali traditions vary according to region and religion, the myths and historical stories behind the holiday share themes of justice and liberation.

The holiday also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

This year, the five-day Diwali celebration will be observed November 12 – 16.