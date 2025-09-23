New Federal Law Updates SNAP Work Requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) today announced updates to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) following the passage of HR 1 in July 2025.

Upon implementation, the work requirements for the SNAP Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) will require customers to follow certain work rules to maintain SNAP eligibility. The updated ABAWD work rules will apply if adults:

Are between 18 and under 65 years old;

Do not have a disability; and

and Do not live with children under 14.

ABAWD customers may only receive SNAP benefits for three months in a three-year period unless they:

Work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 20 hours a week (80 hours a month).

ABAWD customers may lose SNAP benefits after three months if they do not adhere to the updated ABAWD work requirements.

“We want to ensure Tennesseans who may be impacted by these federal changes are fully informed and prepared to make any necessary adjustments,” commented TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “Our priority is to support our customers with the resources they need to comply with the updated requirements while maintaining access to vital nutrition assistance.”

Some customers are excluded from ABAWD work requirements and may still receive SNAP benefits if they are:

Under the age of 18

Are 65 years of age or older

Are pregnant

Work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 80 hours a month

Live with a child under 14

Care for someone who is sick or disabled

Get disability benefits like Social Security, SSI, or VA

Have a health problem or temporary disability that keeps them from working

Enrolled in school at least half-time

In a drug or alcohol treatment program

Receive unemployment benefits

Customers who believe they qualify for an exemption are encouraged to upload their verification documents via the One DHS Customer Portal (https://onedhs.tn.gov/csp) no later than October 31, 2025.

For additional details, including exemption criteria and resources, please visit the TDHS ABAWD information page at: https://www.tn.gov/ humanservices/for-families/ supplemental-nutrition- assistance-program-snap/snap- abawd-information.html.