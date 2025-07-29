New Fully Licensed Childcare Facility Opens in North Nashville to Tackle Citywide Childcare Crisis

North Nashville, TN – A beacon of hope is rising in the heart of the 37208 zip code as a new fully licensed childcare facility opens its doors, offering families access to high-quality early childhood education. Operated by a trusted local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Royal Table Inc, this new daycare center is dedicated to providing affordable, accessible, and safe care for children, with a unique focus on Literacy and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math). With childcare costs soaring and availability shrinking across the city, this initiative is a much-needed response to one of Nashville’s most pressing challenges. Located in the heart of North Nashville walking distance to TSU, FISK University and Meharry Medical College.

The facility aims to provide a nurturing learning environment for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, while also extending services for before and after-school care up to age 17. Located in the underserved yet resilient North Nashville community, the center is designed not only to educate but to empower families by giving their children a strong foundation for lifelong success. Every classroom’s goal is to be equipped with age-appropriate educational tools and led by trained early childhood professionals who are passionate about early learning and whole-child development.

North Nashville’s 37208 zip code has long struggled with limited access to affordable, quality childcare. According to city data, many parents in the area face impossible choices between work and care due to the lack of available spots and rising costs. The nonprofit behind this center is bridging that gap by offering sliding scale tuition rates, fresh daily meals, and extended hours to accommodate working families. This initiative ensures that no child is left behind due to income or zip code.

In addition to its core educational offerings, the center is deeply committed to community outreach. Parents and caregivers can expect wraparound services such as parenting workshops, literacy nights, and connections to other vital community resources. The goal is to not only educate children but to uplift the entire family unit—creating a ripple effect of positive change across North Nashville.

Safety and security are top priorities at the facility. With modern security systems, locked entry points, and a dedicated, compassionate staff, parents can rest assured that their children are in good hands. Nutritious meals prepared on-site daily contribute to the health and development of each child, ensuring they are fueled for learning and play. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to provide peace of mind and comfort for families entrusting their children to the center’s care.

Enrollment is now open, and spaces are limited. Parents are encouraged to schedule a tour, meet the staff, and learn more about how this facility can support their child’s early education journey. The center is also currently hiring for several key positions, including lead teachers, teacher assistants, and kitchen staff. These job opportunities offer a chance to be part of a mission-driven organization making a real impact in the community.

As a nonprofit rooted in the mission to “create safe spaces for children,” this center is actively seeking community partners, donors, and sponsors who believe in the transformative power of early education. Together, we can rewrite the narrative for children and families in the 37208 zip code and beyond. For enrollment, employment inquiries, or to become a donor or sponsor, please contact (800) 484-7549 or visit www.royaltableinc.com ( nonprofit) or www. royaltablelearningacademy.org (Childcare Center). Email is also available at royaltableinc@gmail.com