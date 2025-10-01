Rev. Edwin C. Sanders, II to be honored at Radical Change Banquet

Rev. Edwin C. Sanders, II will be honored with a Tower of Justice award for Transformative Education during the Radical Change Banquet, held October 16th from 6 – 10 PM.

The Reverend Edwin C. Sanders, II, is the Senior Servant and Founder of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church (established 1981) in Nashville, Tennessee. This congregation attracts a broad cross-section of people with the mission of being “inclusive of all and alienating to none.”

Metropolitan has outreach ministries in the areas of substance abuse, advocacy for children, sexual violence, and harm reduction.

In Nashville, Tennessee, Rev. Sanders has served as Pastoral Counselor for the Meharry Medical College Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program, Director of the Southern Prison Ministry, and Dean of the Chapel at Fisk University.

Learn more about all 4 Tower of Justice honorees.

