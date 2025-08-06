Sen. Marsha Blackburn Announces Run for Tennessee Governor

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) officially launched her campaign for Tennessee governor on Wednesday, setting up a primary contest between at least two conservative contenders with ties to former President Trump.

U.S. Representative John Rose announced his candidacy earlier in March. Unless new contenders enter the race, Blackburn and Rose will compete directly in the Republican primary scheduled for August 2026.

Blackburn, who is currently serving her second term in the U.S. Senate, was reelected in 2024 with a commanding lead of more than 29 percentage points over Democratic state Representative Gloria Johnson. Her first Senate victory came in 2018, when she defeated former Democratic Governor Phil Bredesen by 11 points. Blackburn made history as the first woman elected to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate and could become the state’s first female governor if successful.

She aims to succeed Governor Bill Lee, a fellow Republican who is ineligible for reelection after completing two terms in office.

With a long political career, Blackburn served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2002 until her Senate win in 2018. Her service also includes time in the Tennessee state senate.

On Wednesday, Blackburn shared a video on X to announce her campaign and outline her priorities for the state.

“This is Tennessee,” Blackburn said. “We’ll honor the Constitution, we’ll value life, and we’ll define our boys and girls the way God made them.”

Her platform also includes goals such as turning Tennessee into “America’s number one job-creating and energy-producing powerhouse” and pledging to “deport illegal aliens.”

“I’m running for Governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next,” she added in her campaign post on X.