Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)-July 14, the video of Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” was released.

The single dropped in May. Billboard reports: Country Music Television stopped airing the video July 17; It’s on YouTube; And shows “a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police,” a convenience store robbery, and a Fox News graphic.

CMT’s removal of the video prompted U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn to say “The

Left is trying to cancel [Aldean’s] pro-America song.” Tennessee House Speaker

Cameron Sexton alleged CMT “caved to the radical Left…”

“Mainstream media call songs about “killing police” powerful, exposing – voices that speak the truth, but @jason_aldean speaks his truth – the media can’t handle it, so they attempt to silence him and the #1 iTunes downloaded country song,” Sexton said in a Tweet.

Sexton, who led the charge to expel three Democrats who engaged in a protest against the Tennessee General Assembly’s lack of action on gun laws, has faced accusations of racism and has been embroiled in controversy.

He secretly bought a home in Nashville for nearly $600,000 in September 2021 through an anonymous trust, according to media reports. The revelation raises serious questions about whether Sexton can legally represent Crossville, which is nearly two hours from Nashville. If Sexton is not a “qualified voter” in Crossville, he is ineligible to represent Crossville under Article II, Section 5a of the Tennessee Constitution. In his latest, controversy Sexton is facing fresh allegations of covering up sexual harassment claims made against Scott Campbell.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said he supports the video’s location. Justice here is

“based on facts and law… not race. Every small town has a past that has dark

periods, but… this small town has changed…”

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said he respects Aldean’s freedom and his fans,

“but I’m hopeful… the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a

backdrop will seek a more positive message.”