Three Democratic candidates address key issues affecting voters

CLARKSVILLE, TN —On September 15, over 100 people attended a candidate forum in Clarksville where three of the four Democratic candidates seeking Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District seat addressed critical issues facing voters ahead of the October 7 special primary election. State Reps. Aftyn Behn and Vincent Dixie, along with businessman Darden Copeland were in attendance. Notably absent was State Rep. Bo Mitchell.

While the candidates showed similar policy positions on a variety of issues, there were still some clear distinctions as shared below.

Rising Costs: All three attending candidates addressed growing concerns about utility bill increases related to data center development along the Cumberland River. Vincent Dixie emphasized the need for federal, state, and local collaboration, highlighting Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and their $29 million fund as potential solutions, particularly for communities that have been historically impacted by industrial development. Rep. Aftyn Behn stressed the importance of organizing and putting pressure on stakeholders in the decision-making process. Darden Copeland focused on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s role and advocated for meaningful solar development that preserves farmland.

Workers’ Rights and Labor Issues: The candidates showed strong alignment on labor union protections. Rep Dixie called for ensuring workers feel safe to voice concerns and join unions. Rep Behn pledged to co-sponsor the Protect America’s Workforce Act and advocated for universal labor protections including H2A and H2B visa reforms. Copeland emphasized the importance of vocational training at the high school level and beyond, noting that college costs have become unattainable for many families.

Immigration and Border Security: The candidates took nuanced positions on immigration reform. Dixie called for repealing the recent “Big Billionaire Budget” passed recently by the Trump administration, arguing that the $150 billion spent on ICE would be better used for housing and community development. Rep Behn emphasized following the money and noted she is the only candidate who hasn’t taken PAC money, arguing that immigrants are not responsible for Americans’ mortgage struggles. Copeland focused on honoring commitments to Afghan allies and the need to tell local stories about immigration impacts.

Healthcare and Privacy Rights: On reproductive rights and healthcare privacy, all three candidates expressed strong support for protecting women’s healthcare access. Rep Behn highlighted her statewide organizing work and advocated for federal right to travel for healthcare. Copeland pledged to always protect a woman’s right to choose while also addressing AI regulation and data privacy concerns. Rep Dixie emphasized the need to think “temporally” about these issues and strengthen HIPAA laws to protect healthcare privacy from big corporations and AI.

Redistricting and Voting Rights: The candidates addressed the controversial redistricting that split Nashville and reduced minority voting power. Rep Dixie, speaking from experience representing a largely Black district, vowed to fight for fair maps and emphasized the importance of census education at the community level. Copeland criticized how Republicans split Nashville and pledged to use his platform to advocate for bipartisan legislation to restore district integrity. Rep Behn called for updating federal voting standards to require independent redistricting commissions.

The Tennessee 7th Congressional District special election primary will take place on October 7, 2025, with the general election scheduled for December 2, 2025.

For more information about the candidates and election, voters can visit their respective campaign websites or contact the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.