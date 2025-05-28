Tree Dedicated in Honor of Late Commander Anthony McClain at Bordeaux Gardens Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A tree dedication ceremony was held this week at Bordeaux Gardens Park to honor the memory of Commander Anthony McClain, a respected leader in North Nashville and longtime member of the Metro Nashville Police Department. McClain, who died in February at age 53 after complications from a heart attack suffered in his office, devoted 27 years to MNPD and was widely admired both within the department and the community he served.

The tree serves as a living tribute in the park, a space his wife Gayla says reflects her husband’s love for the neighborhood. “It provides a space to reflect in the community that he loved so much,” she said.

Prayer and remembrance have helped North Nashville and McClain’s family cope with the sudden loss of a man who made service a way of life. Known for working beyond traditional hours, McClain was often present at neighborhood watch meetings and community events.

Appointed by Chief John Drake to lead the North Precinct on May 1, 2021, McClain oversaw operations in a region covering 118 square miles—more than one-fifth of Davidson County.

In a statement issued after his death, Chief Drake praised his leadership and compassion. “Anthony was a dear friend to many and was extremely devoted to the safety and betterment of the North Nashville community,” Drake said. “He was a fixture at community events, church services, and personally worked with residents to solve problems. Nothing gave Anthony more satisfaction than helping others. He cared deeply about this city and its people. He will be sorely missed.”

McClain’s dedication to service began with five years in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1994. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tennessee State University in 1997 before joining MNPD as an officer trainee that same year.

Throughout his career, McClain served in a wide range of roles—from patrol officer to detective to various supervisory positions. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and led units across multiple precincts, eventually heading the Specialized Investigations Division’s Narcotics Unit. In 2020, he became captain of MNPD’s newly formed Special Victims Division before being appointed commander of the North Precinct the following year.