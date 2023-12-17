NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Tennessee State University is pleased to announce that President Glenda Glover will receive the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award from the Tennessee Titians. President Glover is being recognized her exceptional work in pursuit of social justice. The long-time educator and HBCU advocate will be honored at the Titans Inspire Change game, at Nissan Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 17 for her exceptional work in TSU’s pursuit of social justice. A breakfast honoring President will take place prior to the game.

The Changemaker Award recognizes individuals in each NFL team market who make a difference in their communities across Inspire Change’s four focus areas: education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform. For decades, Dr. Glover has been transforming the HBCU student experience for the benefit of thousands of students and the state of Tennessee at large under the Inspire Change Education pillar.

“I am honored to be recognized as the Tennessee Titans 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker,” said President Glenda Glover. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities are home to so many diverse, gifted and brilliant students who have the ability to make a difference globally. TSU is proud to partner with the Tennessee Titans in preparing students to go out into the world and to change it for the better.”



Glover is the first female and alumna to serve as president for TSU. Under her leadership, the university has experienced a significant increase in enrollment, alumni fundraising, research dollars and academic offerings. Pres. Glover is a certified public accountant, an attorney, and one of two African American women to hold the Ph.D-CPA-JD combination in the country. In 2022, President Joe Biden appointed Dr. Glover to serve as Vice Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).



“For decades, Dr. Glover has worked tirelessly to provide truly transformative change not only for students and administrators at Tennessee State University, but also for community leaders across our state and nation,” said Adolpho Birch III, Titans Senior Vice President and Chief External and Legal Affairs Officer. “The Titans have a longstanding and meaningful relationship with TSU, and Dr. Glover continues to be the ideal partner, friend, and most of all, teacher. We are truly proud to honor her as our Inspire Change Changemaker for 2023.”

In addition to receiving special recognition at the Inspire Change game, Dr. Glover will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, which she will donate back to Tennessee State University. Media interested in interviewing President Glover regarding the Inspire Change Changemaker award, should contact Kelli Sharpe at 615.415.9444, or e-mail wksharpe@tnstate.edu.