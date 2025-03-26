76 FENCE Expands in Tennessee with Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebrating Two New Franchise Locations in Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville

Mt. Juliet, TN – March 26, 2025 – 76 FENCE proudly marked a new chapter in its expansion in Tennessee with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on March 25. The event, attended by local officials, business leaders, and community members, celebrated the opening of two new franchise locations in Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville, reinforcing the company’s growing presence across the state.

76 FENCE franchise owner Andrew Begley, a longtime Mt. Juliet resident with a background in facilities management and landscaping, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing high-quality fencing solutions and community-driven service to the area.

“We’re not just building fences—we’re building relationships, trust, and a business that my family and neighbors can be proud of,” said Begley who owns and operates the new 76 FENCE Mt. Juliet and 76 FENCE Hendersonville locations. “The warm welcome we’ve received reaffirms our mission to provide superior service while actively supporting our local schools, youth sports, and community initiatives.”

With four locations now operating in the Greater Nashville area and plans for further expansion statewide, Josh and Deana Persons, 76 FENCE regional developers for the state of Tennessee and owners of 76 FENCE South Nashville and 76 FENCE West Nashville, were onsite to show support and highlight the company’s commitment to setting the standard in residential and commercial fencing.

“This grand opening is an exciting milestone, not just for Andrew, but for the 76 FENCE brand as we continue to grow across Tennessee and expand throughout the country,” said Josh Persons. “Our focus remains on delivering top-tier craftsmanship, customer service, and community engagement, and we’re thrilled to see that vision come to life in Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville.”

The well-attended event was hosted at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. It featured a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, networking opportunities with local officials and business leaders,

and a community celebration with refreshments. Guests learned more about 76 FENCE’s seamless installation process, free estimates, highly personalized service, and commitment to supporting local organizations.

76 FENCE provides premium fencing solutions for residential and commercial properties, known for its high-quality products, hassle-free installation, and customer-first approach. The company continues to expand nationwide, offering franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs looking to bring exceptional fencing services to their communities.

For more information about 76 FENCE’s services in North and East Nashville, visit https://76fence.com/north-nashville. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://76fence.com/franchise.