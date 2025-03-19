ATHENA Recipients Take Nashville to Athens

Two ATHENA recipients took their experiences of the Parthenon in Nashville to the Parthenon to Athens, Greece.

Dr. Phyllis Qualls and Dr. Katherine Y. Brown took their Nashville ATHENA experience to Athens, Greece. Qualls was the ATHENA recipient in 2016 and Brown received both the Young Professional award in 2015 and the traditional ATHENA award in 2021.

The two recipients can now delight in having experienced the Parthenon in two countries, when they visited the site in December 2024.

Qualls was actually announced as the recipient at the Nashville Parthenon. Brown said, “When the nominees walked in the room, I knew Dr. Phyllis would be named the recipient. She just glowed with grace and reflected the epitome of ATHENA.” She was right.

Because of the work Dr. Brown has done with CPR and the Dr. Katherine Y. Brown Leadership Academy, she went beyond the guidelines for the Young Professional Award and had a record of a true servant. “In that she was a YP recipient, I knew she would receive the traditional award, and she did,” said Qualls.

When the trip was discussed between the two ATHENA recipients, Qualls response was, “We must go to the Parthenon.”

Candace Rhodman, who also made the trip was a part of NAWBO, when the organization established the ATHENA program said, “This was an unforgettable experience and true living history.”

Yvonne Wood, a 2005 ATHENA recipient praised the two ladies for the experience. “What a wonderful journey you had. I am so happy you were able to see the original Parthenon. NAWBO was the first organization in Nashville to have the ATHENA Award program and passed it on to CABLE to continue it in Nashville. Thank you for sharing your incredible experience.”

The Parthenon in Nashville is the world’s only exact-size and detail replica of the original temple in Athens, Greece.

It was dedicated to the Greek goddess Athena, and sits high atop a compound of temples known as the Acropolis of Athens. It was the largest and most lavish temple the Greek mainland had ever seen. Throughout the centuries, the Parthenon withstood earthquakes, fire, wars, explosions and looting yet remains, although battered, a powerful symbol of ancient Greece and Athenian culture, with the 39 ft. statue of the beautiful ATHENA gracing the interior, before being destroyed. The Parthenon was built in 447 B.C. and dedicated in 438 B.C.

The Parthenon stands strong and bold, with a mile and a half climb to reach the

historic structure. “Yet it’s worth it,” said Dr. Katherine

“It is a sight to behold and an experience to cherish for years to come,” said Dr.

Qualls.

The 2025 ATHENA PROGRAM CO-CHAIRS, Dr. Laquita Stribling and Novonda Lily, stated this experience of these former ATHENA recipients shows the high reaching opportunities of ATHENA recipients.

Qualls & Brown will be front and center at the 35th Annual Nashville ATHENA Awards & Scholarship Gala. The program will be Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at the Music City Center.