Austin Peay’s CSA Summer Arts Camp opens for registration

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University is going to space for this year’s Summer Arts Camp. Aspiring young artists can experience workshops in painting, ceramics, dance and theatre — plus, campers will decorate their own T-shirts.

Children ages 8-15 can choose from two weeks of immersive, out-of-this-world day camps. Registration is open now, and summer camps run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. July 7-11 and July 14-18. Both camps offer the same activities, so families can choose the one that best fits their schedule.

Participants will be placed into two groups, ages 8-10 and ages 11-15, with a maximum of 20 students per age group. The $400 camp fee covers all lunches, snacks, art supplies and swag. Each camp session features top-tier instruction from Austin Peay professors and alumni using the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. The Summer Arts Camp registration deadline is May 23, and you can reserve your child’s spot or learn more at the Summer Arts Camp website.

What to expect at Summer Arts Camp

Both camper groups focus on age-appropriate, themed arts activities and instruction. Campers will experience a morning session, followed by a snack break, a midday session and lunch. Each day will finish with a final afternoon session post-lunch and activity time. Campers will also have opportunities for outdoor play and counselor-facilitated games and activities.

At the end of each week, family members can visit campus to see their children participate in an art exhibition and performance, complete with a reception.

CSA Summer Arts Camp has four instructors and six camp assistants, all with completed background checks.

This year’s instructors are:

Eboné Amos, Dance and Movement: Amos is an associate professor of dance and the coordinator of the African American Studies Program at Austin Peay, where she teaches African American history and culture through the lens of visual and performance art.

Sarah Spillers, Painting: Spillers majored in art at Austin Peay, and since graduation she has worked as an art educator within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. She is also an active artist, curator and muralist in the Clarksville and Nashville area.

David Graham, Theatre: Graham majored in theatre at APSU and is a theatre professional in the Middle Tennessee region.

Cassidy Stanfield, Ceramics: Stanfield is an APSU Department of Art + Design alumni and a ceramicist.

To register for the Summer Arts Camp and learn more about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.

