Citizens Bank Appoints Shane Sweeting as Senior Vice President of Credit Administration

Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Company (“Citizens Bank”) is pleased to announce the appointment of **Shane Sweeting** as **Senior Vice President of Credit Administration**. In this executive role, Sweeting will oversee the bank’s credit administration function, guide credit policy, strengthen portfolio management practices, and support the institution’s ongoing growth and risk management strategies.

Sweeting joins Citizens Bank with more than 20 years of diversified experience in portfolio management, healthcare banking, commercial credit, capital markets operations, and risk oversight. His background includes delivering analytics for portfolios ranging from $350 million to $2.3 billion, structuring complex credit facilities, mentoring credit teams, and presenting detailed credit recommendations to senior leadership and credit committees.

Most recently, Sweeting served as **Portfolio Manager, AVP – Medquity Healthcare Division at INSBANK, where he structured and managed nationwide healthcare credit facilities, monitored portfolio performance, and delivered board‑level analytics on a $350MM portfolio. His prior experience includes serving as Credit Portfolio Analyst and Commercial Credit Underwriter at CapStar Bank, where he managed asset quality analytics, CECL modeling, problem loan oversight, and underwriting of more than $400MM in C&I, CRE, Healthcare, and Correspondent Banking loans.

Earlier in his career, Sweeting held leadership and analytical roles at UBS Wealth Management, Credit Suisse, Lehman Brothers, Franklin Templeton Investments, and Goldman Sachs, giving him deep exposure to capital markets, trading operations, risk mitigation, and financial analytics.

Sweeting holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and a BBA in International Finance & Marketing from the University of Miami. He is also a Level I CFA Candidate and has earned certifications including Business & Commercial Lending (ABA) and the Southeastern School of Banking.

“Shane brings technical credit expertise, disciplined risk management, and a forward‑looking approach to portfolio oversight,” said Corey Hammonds, Chief Operating/Credit Officer. “His blend of analytical strength and leadership experience makes him an outstanding fit for Citizens Bank as we continue expanding our commercial banking footprint.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Sweeting is actively engaged in the community, serving as Co‑Chair of the Advocacy & Community Outreach Committee for CFA Society Nashville.

Sweeting added, “I am honored to join Citizens Bank and excited to contribute to its mission and legacy. I look forward to supporting our teams, strengthening our credit framework, and helping drive sustainable growth for the bank and the communities we serve.”

About Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Company

Founded in 1904, Citizens Bank is the nation’s oldest continuously operating African‑American‑owned bank. The bank serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients with a commitment to financial empowerment, community development, and relationship‑focused banking.