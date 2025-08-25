Metro Encourages Residents to Adopt Storm Drains to Prevent Flooding, Pollution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Water Services is calling on residents to help keep neighborhoods safe and waterways clean by adopting storm drains.

Leaves, trash and grass clippings often clog drains, causing localized flooding and sending pollutants into creeks and streams. Officials say keeping drains clear is a simple but important way to improve water quality and protect the community.

Volunteers can get involved by preventing debris from entering streets and ditches, sweeping off covered drains and bagging trash for proper disposal. Checking drains before rain is especially effective in preventing ponding on roads. Residents are advised not to move drain grates or reach inside; blocked drains should be reported to Metro Water Services at 615-862-4600.

The effort is part of broader initiatives by Metro Water Services to engage residents in watershed protection. Since 2007, the Metro Adopt-A-Stream program—facilitated by the Cumberland River Compact—has allowed local businesses, civic groups, schools and churches to take on stream cleanups across Davidson County. Those who adopt a stream commit to at least one cleanup per year, with supplies and trash removal provided.

For storm drains or streams, Metro officials emphasize that small volunteer actions make a big difference in reducing flood risk, improving water quality and strengthening community safety.

For more information about adopting a stream, contact the Adopt-A-Stream Program Facilitator. Ways to Volunteer with Water Services | Nashville.gov