Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson recently graduated from the Tennessee Certified Public Manager (CPM) program after the year-long course. CPM is a program of the Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, an agency of the UT Institute for Public Service.

Thirty-eight participants from local, state, and federal government positions graduated as members of the program’s 2021 class. The Tennessee CPM program had cohorts in Knoxville, Nashville and Jackson. The ceremony included an address from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Participants in the yearlong program learn about current trends in public management by hearing from subject-matter experts with experience in the field. They conclude the program with a capstone project that they present to all class members a week before graduation.

The program helps participants gain proficiency in seven fundamental areas: personal and organizational integrity, self-development, work management, public service, leadership of people, change leadership, and systemic integration.

The Tennessee CPM program is accredited by the National Certified Public Manager Consortium and available to UT employees. For more information on the CPM program visit leadership.tennessee.edu.