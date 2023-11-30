NASHVILLE, TN — The 13th annual Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival held on Oct. 21 raised $62,000 in proceeds to support 15 local charities in the Donelson and Hermitage communities.

Held on the grounds of the historic Two Rivers Mansion, the event drew more than 2,000 attendees who enjoyed a diverse variety of local beer, wine, moonshine and other spirits, live music, a selection of regional and national brews and unique artisan booths. Following the festivities, an official after-party at Scoreboard Sports Bar and Grill on Music Valley Drive offered festivalgoers discounted beers and appetizers.

“We are delighted that the residents in our community have embraced the Tennessee Beer, Wine, and Shine Festival as a cherished annual tradition, creating lasting memories with their friends and family,” said Bill LaFollette, chairman of the Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival’s volunteer planning committee. “These individuals are actively supporting organizations within our community, contributing to their efforts in areas such as children’s welfare, senior support, aiding victims of violence, supporting veterans, and promoting local tourism.”

The local organizations receiving support from the festival include Fifty Forward–Donelson Station, The Family Center, Donelson Gateway Project, McGavock High School Scholarships, USO Nashville Airport, Buchanan Log House, VFW Women’s Auxiliary, L’Evate, Holy Rosery Academy, Last Minute Toy Store, Donelson-Hermitage Chamber and Two Rivers Mansion. Since its inception, the festival has donated more than $650,000 to non-profit organizations in the Donelson and Hermitage areas.

The Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival is made possible by presenting sponsors Tennessee Shine Company and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Supporting sponsors including Wealth Strategies Partners, Scoreboard Sports Bar and Grill, Boswell’s Golf Cars, Buddy Allen Carpet One, Bush Insurance & Financial Services, CedarStone Bank, Cumulus Media, Discount Tobacco Shoppe, Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas, Graffiti Indoor Advertising, Hermitage Steak House, JaMac Solutions, John C. Hobbs RE/MAX Carriage House, Loads of Clothes, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Piedmont Natural Gas, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Pride Lawn Care & Landscaping, The Nashville Palace, The Terrace and Two Rivers Mansion.

The Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival is held on the third Saturday in October at Two Rivers Mansion. More than 2,000 enthusiastic beer and wine tasters show up for a great afternoon featuring dozens of local, national and international breweries with a selection of approximately 100 beers to taste along with more than 90 wines and moonshines. The festival raises money for many non-profits while promoting the Donelson-Hermitage area.

For more information, please visit www.tnbeerfestival.com.